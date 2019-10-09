POLICE LOG: Political conversation gets heated

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.

Heated political conversation

“Police responded to a report of a battery that had occurred and that the parties had separated. The victim stated after having a political conversation the suspect grabbed them and pushed them into a wall. The victim did not want any charges pressed. The suspect was warned for battery.”

That’s a lot of yelling

“Police responded to a local apartment due to a report of a couple yelling at each other for 30 minutes. Police made contact with the couple and confirmed it was only a verbal argument and that it did not get physical.”

Harassed over Craigslist add

“Police took a report of an individual being harassed over a Craigslist add. Police advised the individual how to best handle the situation and attempts were made to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful.”

High school investigation

“Police responded to Madison High School for an agency assist regarding an individual being at the high school who is being investigated by another agency. The victim of the event was at the high school as well and the agency wanted to make sure the suspect does not try to make contact with the victim or victim’s family. Police remained on scene until the suspect left and confirmed that the suspect did not make contact with the victim. Police did not have to take any action other than just being there.”

Animal needs to stay on leash

“Police were dispatched to an apartment on South 5th West for an animal complaint. Police spoke with all involved parties. The owner of the animal that the complaint was called in about was told to keep it on a leash at all times.”

Neighbor jams all day long

“Police were asked to return a phone call regarding the complainant having questions about what they could do with their neighbor who plays loud music from 8 am to midnight. Police were able to determine that the individuals in the home where the music was coming from were clients of a company that provides services for developmentally disabled individuals. Police suggested them calling the company the care takers work for and see if there is anything they can do about it. Police also advised if after that, the problem continues then Police action may become necessary.”

Oh Rapunzel, let down your hair

“Police responded to a noise complaint of four males walking down the street yelling. Police located the males who admitted they were yelling while they were talking to some girls on a third floor balcony. Police warned them for disturbing the peace.”

Stretching that VHS tape from the 90’s across the road

“Police were called and notified there were individuals stringing something across the roadway on Millhollow and Terra Vista. Police responded and located VHS tape stretched across the roadway. Police located the individuals responsible for placing the tape across the roadway and gave them a warning. Police collected their information and then cleared. There was no damage to any property.”

A tow after six unpaid parking tickets

“Police were dispatched to assist parking with a vehicle that had six unpaid parking tickets and $170 in fines. A tow slip was completed and is attached to the case report. The tow was completed by Taylor’s Chevrolet without incident.”