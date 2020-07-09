POLICE LOG: Potential illegal fireworks cause suspicion

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.





Neighbor’s belongings

“Police spoke to a landlord who said that a tenant threw all of her belongings in the driveway and then left without recovering them. The landlord wanted to know what his options were. Police suggested gathering the items in one place and giving her the chance to collect them before looking at other options.”





Illegal fireworks

“Officers responded to the area of the 700 block of Nina, in reference to possible illegal fireworks being fired off. Officers were only able to locate small fountains, and did not see any mortars being fired off at the time.”





Dance party at Smith Park

“Officers were contacted regarding what the quiet hours were in town, due to a large group dancing in Smith Park. The Reporting Party was advised via voice mail, of the quiet hours being from 2300-0600. It should be noted that the dance ended at 2300.”







Speedy felony warrant

“Police observed a vehicle traveling 81 mph in a 70 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. During the normal business of the traffic stop, it was discovered the driver had a felony warrant out of Oregon. The driver was taken into custody on the warrant.”





Dog fight

“Police took a report of a dog attacking another dog on a walk. Both dogs were on leashes and the suspected dog owners just walked away. The victim’s dog was taken to the vet for minor injuries. The suspected dog owners were unable to be located and the issue was determined to be civil.”





Suspicious currency

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious currency that was used at a local restaurant. Police arrived and inspected the money. Police found that the money had all of the appropriate marking and security features of its denomination. It appears that the money is legal tender. No further action was taken.”

