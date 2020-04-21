POLICE LOG: Prank among family members calls for public concern

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Suspicious smell at an apartment complex

“Police received a report of a “weird smell” which the reporting party believed was the odor of marijuana at an apartment complex on the 400 block of 5th South. Police responded to the area and did a knock and talk of the apartment. The apartment occupant allowed me to come inside the apartment. No odors of marijuana were discovered.”



Six feet apart at the Nature Park

“Police were dispatched to the Nature Park for report of people not practicing proper social distancing. Police arrived and observed there were no violations to the social distancing order. Police then cleared there is nothing further to report.”

Smoke break… at Porter Park

“Police responded to a report of a group of people smoking or vaping the Porter Park. Police located a group of people matching the description and warned them for a Rexburg City Ordinance Violation. During the interaction, Police discovered one of the individuals was under the age of 18. Police issued one citation for possession of tobacco products by a minor and seized his tobacco products. No further action was taken.”

Friendly family feud on top of a car

“Police responded to a report of a female on top of a car not letting an individual leave. All parties involved were located and spoken with. It was determined the two involved were related and that the situation was a harmless prank.”

School sobbing

“Police were dispatched to an apartment at Juniper Sands for report of a female that was heard sobbing. Police responded to the area and made contact with the female. Police were told by the female that she was crying because she might have to back to school. Police checked information and then cleared. No crime was committed.”