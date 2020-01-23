POLICE LOG: Skinning coyotes and stealing pencils

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Egging houses

“Police were dispatched to a call of a house that was egged. Police completed interviews and an individual who had done the egging was identified. Multiple houses and vehicles had been egged. The individual responsible cleaned the eggs per the owners’ request.”

Clean up on the road

“Police responded to an off road diesel fuel spill from the delivery tanker vehicle. Several hundred gallons were spilled. A containment system was set up until the Hazmat team from Idaho Falls arrived to clean up the spill.”

Lost wallet

“Report of a lost wallet.”

Found wallet

“Police received a report of a found wallet.”

What’s for dinner?

“Police was to ask to meet with manager in a parking garage in reference to males skinning coyotes on the 500 block of 2nd west. Reporting party was concerned that persons would be creating a mess and not clean up.”

New idea for snow management

“Police took a report where a tenant was putting snow around vehicles in the complex. Police made contact with the subject who advised he was not doing it maliciously.”

Pencil theft

“Police took a report where a pencil was taken from a local book store. Police are attempting to identify the suspect.”