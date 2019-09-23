POLICE LOG: Sneaking into Get Connected

Possibly going to medicate the dog

“Police responded to the Village Apartments for a barking dog complaint. Police were advised the dog starts barking and barks most of the time they are gone. Police made contact with the owners of the dog and were informed they are currently working to solve the problem and are looking to take the dog to the vet to possibly get some medications prescribed. Police let the reporting persons know that the owners are working to try and resolve the problem.”

I want a refund

“Police were dispatched to a civil matter at university village. A couple bought a washer and dryer from Snake River Furniture and the washer was defective. The store owner agreed to repair it or replace the machine but the couple wanted a full refund. The store owner advised the couple that his company does not do full refunds.”

The kids just don’t want to go to school

“Police were asked to return a phone call to a parent having problems with their two kids that are 13 and 8 years old. Police were told they don’t listen and were not at school today because they refused to go. The parent wanted to know if there were any programs they could take the kids to that could help. Police advised they were not aware of any programs and that they could let their kids know if they miss too many days of school then they would be charged for truancy.”

Do I have to listen to my parents while at college?

“Police met with a 17-year-old college student who had questions regarding what rights she had in regards to her parents. Police were told that the parents had made multiple statements that they were going to come and pick her up if she was not doing what they wanted her to do. Police advised the individual that until they are 18 years old, they still have to do what the parents say and if they came to get her she would have to go.”

Peeping tom

“This was an event where police received a report of a suspicious male looking in the windows of a home. The male was described as a white male long brown hair wearing a white shirt and a backpack. Police arrived within two minutes and did not locate the male. Police did contact the residents of the home. They indicated that they had been home all day and had not noticed anything suspicious.”

He wants to be a manager and go to Get Connected

“Police were advised of a suspicious male in an apartment complex telling people he should pretend to be the manager and likes to sneak into the Get Connected event at BYU-I because it’s fun and he likes to get all the free stuff. Police were able to get photographs of the individual but have not been able to identify who he is.”