POLICE LOG: Spitting on doors and shadows

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Issues at Walmart

“Police were advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around Walmart suspiciously during the power outage. Police remained in the area for a short time, checked around the store, and did not find any other suspicious vehicles.”

Issues at Walmart pt. 2

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area of Walmart. The male caller stated that another male approached him in the parking lot and asked if he wanted to buy some marijuana. The male caller stated that the male told him to meet him at the Maverick on 2nd East. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate the suspicious male.”

No spitting allowed

“Police returned a phone call to an individual who believed that the door to their apartment had been spat upon.”

Let’s just get along, y’all

“Police were contacted concerning an ongoing issue between two neighbors that cannot get along. Police advised the subjects they needed to avoid each other at all costs or possibly get charged with disturbing the peace.”

Someone call Bishop

“Police was asked to check the welfare of an individual after phone after message was sent on snap chat that person was going to do something that “bishop would not like”. Person was located with family members and had no thoughts of harming self or others.”

Shadows

“Police provided a walk through of an apartment complex after reporting party believed that she saw shadows in the apartment complex. Police walked through but did not see anything remarkable. Police advised reporting party of findings.”