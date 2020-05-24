POLICE LOG: Star stickers and LSD suspicion

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.



Grand theft auto

“Rexburg Police responded to assist the Madison County Sheriffs Office with a stolen vehicle that they had located.”

According to police, the stolen vehicle came out of the City of Rexburg.

“Rexburg Police assisted with taking both occupants of the vehicle into custody. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police are attempting to notify the owners of the van of its recovery. No further action was taken.”

Broken fence leads to dog bite

“Police responded to a report of a person who was bitten by a dog. Police arrived and found that the bite had broken the skin. The victim requested medical attention, and Madison County Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was treated and released by the ambulance. The bite caused minor injury to the victim. The victim requested no citations be issued. The dog is current on all its vaccinations. The fence was repaired to prevent the dog from escaping again. No further action was taken.”

Card stuck in ATM

“Police responded to a request for assistance from a citizen (whose) credit card had gotten stuck in an ATM after hours. Police arrived and were unable to assist the citizen with retreating the card. Police advised the citizen to cancel the card and speak with the bank in the morning. No further action was taken.”

LSD stickers

“Reporting party was sent a package containing happy stars stickers. Police met with (the reporting party) and ran a (narcotic, drug identification system) kit for LSD.”

According to police, the test results were negative.

Fake sprinkler man

“Police were dispatched to the 500 block of 5th West for report of a male trying to turn on sprinklers at a home that already had it done. The (reporting party) was blind and was not able to get a good description. The only information given was that it was a male in a van. Police contacted the (reporting party)’s landscape contractor and were told it was not them. Police advised the (reporting party) to notify neighbors and tell them to get a good description of the van (if) seen in the area again. Police then cleared. There was no loss for this event.”