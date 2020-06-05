POLICE LOG: Stolen pillows and hot tub beer

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Gunshot or fireworks?

“Police responded to a report of possible (gunshot) sounds. Police arrived in the area of the reported (gunshots) and found nothing out of the ordinary. Police spoke with multiple people in the area, who stated they believed the noise was fireworks. Police continued to patrol the area but were not able to locate the source of the sound. No further action was taken.”



Identity theft report

“Police took a call reference (to) identity theft. The reporting person was advised by his accountant taxes had already been filed under his information. Police advised him to come in and collect a fraud packet, and a report has been generated.”

Angry enough to throw a tree

“Police were dispatched to a call of an individual who had entered a business very upset and threw a small tree at another customer. The individual then argued with employees before leaving the business. Police responded and spoke with witnesses and those involved who did not want to pursue charges. Police were given a description of the upset individual before clearing.”



Hot tub full of beer

“Police were contacted and asked to take (a) report of theft and malicious injury to property. Police responded to the area and met with the (reporting party). Police were told three males and a female trespassed into an apartment complex and stole some pillows, poured beer into a hot tub, threw up all over the property, and drove recklessly in the parking lot. Police were able to identify the parties involved. All involved were cited and released for their individual crimes.”



False alarm

“Police were advised to respond to Taylor Chevrolet for a burglary alarm. While police were en route, dispatch advised them Omni Security made contact with someone who gave them the correct (passcode) to turn off the alarm. Police were advised that they could discontinue.”

