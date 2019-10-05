POLICE LOG: Taking an elk to the carwash

The following is from the Rexburg Police logs and is public record.

Walk–in report of assault



“Police took a walk–in report from an individual of an assault which occurred on North 1st East. The individual only wanted the incident documented and no further action taken. Police collected a statement and verified her request. This report is for information at this time.”

Time to monitor her credit

“Police took a report of a possible fraud. The individual gave/verified the last four of her social security number and name. After the phone call, realized that may not have been a legitimate phone call. Police advised the individual the situation would be documented and no crime has occurred. She was advised to look into some form of credit monitoring, and if there is any form of activity to contact us and we could begin an investigation.”

Evidence collected in sex offense

“Police responded to a report of a sex offense that occurred earlier in the day. Police arrived and conducted an initial investigation, and collected evidence. The case has been referred to detectives.”

One fishy job offer

“A female BYU-I student reported that she was contacted for a job offer via social media where she was to receive a package and follow the instructions. She believed it to be a scam and did not give out any personal information.”

ROTC training in Porter Park

“ROTC is going to do some drills at Porter Park on 10-03-19 between 1500 and 1800. ROTC will be marching from BYU–I campus to Porter park with “full kit” including empty rifles. They will march to 3rd West and then to the park. At the park they will be doing full squad maneuvers.”

DUI in a semi-truck

“Police were notified of a male individual at a local business who was allegedly intoxicated and drove off in his semi truck. The complainant notified Police Dispatch that the male smelled of alcohol and was stumbling/uncoordinated. Police located the semi and conducted a traffic stop. The male driver failed Field Sobriety Tests and Evidentiary Testing. Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was .197/.214. The male was booked into Madison County Jail for DUI.”

Taking an elk to the carwash

“Police were advised of an individual dressing out an elk in a car wash bay. When police arrived in the area the individual had already left. No remains were located and no damage was done to the wash bay.”