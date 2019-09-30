POLICE LOG: The unknown paparazzi and overcharged rent

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.

Dog in a truck

“Police took a report of a dog in the back of a truck that was not tied down in a business parking lot. Police patrolled the area and did not locate a dog in a truck.”

A friend threatens a friend

“Police were contacted at the Police Department regarding a threat of violence that was made towards the reporting party from his friend. The reporting party requested that no action be taken, and only wanted to document the incident in the chance that this situation escalates in the future. No further action was taken.”

That T.V. was way too loud

“Police received a noise complaint from a local apartment complex. The owner of the apartment was contacted and advised of the complaint. The volume on their TV was turned down and no further action was taken.”

Cyclist struck by car

“Police responded to a crash on 2nd West where a vehicle struck an individual on a bicycle, who was traveling in the crosswalk. EMS checked the bike rider, and he was not transported. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The driver’s information was also gathered and attached it to the report.”

Jokes turn to threats

“Police returned a landline to a male in reference to a possible assault. The caller stated that his roommates had made some comments that he thought were jokes, but later he felt threatened by the comments and felt unsafe and wanted to file a report. The incident is under investigation.”

Overcharged on rent

“Police were contacted concerning a civil matter between a landlord and a tenant where the tenant felt she was being taken advantage of by being overcharged for rent. The reporting party wanted the incident documented in case she chose to take the landlord to small claims court. This is a civil issue but police were asked not to make contact with the landlord until the reporting party had a chance to contact her.”

Eggs damage car

“Police were dispatched to meet with a male who wanted to make a report of his vehicle being egged on West Main Street causing some damage. Upon arrival, the information was gathered and photographs were taken. The incident is being investigated.”

Unresponsive doorbell ringers

“Police were dispatched to a call of teenagers who had been in a residential area ringing a doorbell. The teenagers would remain on the doorstep without responding to the reactions of the homeowner. Eventually, the owner closed and locked the door. The unusual behavior had caused some alarm to the residents of the home. Police checked the area and did not locate any individuals conducting similar actions. Police called and spoke with the homeowner and answered questions and concerns that they had. Police continued to check the area throughout the night.”

Bass drop in the parking lot

“Police were dispatched to a noise complaint at Walmart. The reporting party identified a vehicle playing loud, expletive music. On arrival, police patrolled the area to locate the identified older Chevrolet Impala which the reporting party described. Police were unable to locate a vehicle of that description or loud expletive music. There is no further comment for this report.”

They were yelled at

“Police returned a phone call to an individual that was yelled at while at an apartment complex on BYU-Idaho campus. Both parties were talked to and the issue was resolved.”

Paparazzi

“Police were dispatched to a call where an individual had been in a local business parking lot and had a stranger take photographs of them. The reporting party was concerned and wanted the incident documented. Police called and gathered further information about the event and a description of the individual taking the photographs. Police answered questions and concerns that the reporting party had.”

Food, cigarettes and a job

“Police were dispatched to a local hotel in the middle of the night due to a report of an unknown individual coming in multiple nights in a row asking for food, cigarettes, and for employment. Per request of the hotel supervisor, the individual was located and trespassed from the hotel property. Police also recommended the individual to seek food, cigarettes and employment during the day and not the middle of the night.”