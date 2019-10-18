POLICE LOG: The unwanted disc jockey

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record

Just needed a nap

“Police responded to the area of North 2nd East to a report of a welfare check on a male sleeping in his car in a business parking lot. Police responded and made contact with the male who advised that he just got off work from a business in the area and that he felt too tired to drive home, so he was just taking a nap.”

A scandalous scam

“Police took a walk-in report in reference to suspicious activity. Police met with a male caller who stated that he had met a female online who had sent him some pictures of herself. The male stated that he was later contacted by the alleged father of the female who stated that he caught his daughter sending the male the pictures, and she broke her laptop because she got upset. The father then demanded money from the victim who sent him the money. The male said that after that things escalated so he came to the police department. After interviewing, the male it was determined that it was a scam.”

Ding dong, then run

“Police were contacted and asked to take report of a door ding incident. Police contacted both parties involved and collected their information. Police took report of the incident and then cleared. There is nothing further to report.”

Like the Fourth of July

“Police were dispatched to the parking lot of 318 Pioneer Rd for a fireworks complaint. Police were advised the fireworks were being set off near the last apartments closest to Highway 20. Police checked the area and were unable to locate an evidence of fireworks being used in the area.”

A loud T.V.

“Police were advised of a noise complaint coming from the outside amphitheater at the North Point Apts. When Police arrived, they could see a large TV screen that was on and very loud with no one watching it. Police were able to get a student manager to come and turn it off so the noise would stop. Police were advised the TV is supposed to be turned off by 11 p.m., and the student manager stated they will make sure it is turned off by then next time.”

Sex offender reportedly shows up to Madison High School

“This is a case where I was contacted by a concerned mother about an adult male that had showed up at the Madison High School to watch her 16-year-old daughter play volleyball. The next morning when I found out the male’s name, I ran the information and found that he is a registered sex offender that is on parole out of Jefferson County. Information was passed on to Probation, and they arrested him on an agents warrant.”

Harassing notes on the car

“Police were asked to return a phone call regarding a harassment complaint. The reporting person stated there were two separate notes left on their vehicle. Police were also told of some other suspicious activity happening involving other things being done and people asking for the reporting person. Police advised they would do a special watch in their apartment parking lot for any suspicious activity going on.”

Dating harassment

“Police were notified of a male that would not leave a female alone. It was reported that a male was harassing a female by asking her on a date. The female asked the male to leave, but the male refused. The male stated he would not leave until the female agreed to go on a date with him. The female told the male she would go on a date to get the male to leave. The female stated she did not intend on going{{,}} but used it to get the male to leave. Police attempted to contact the male a local motel. The male was not there. Police left the male a message on his phone telling him he was to no longer have any contact with the RP. Police then cleared.”

Unwanted disc jockey

“Complainant came to the Rexburg Police department to report that their facility is receiving unwanted posters from a Disc Jockey. Police contacted DJ and advised of the Rexburg Ordinance for placing flyers in building. DJ stated that he understood and would not do it anymore.”

A very scary Halloween

“Police responded to a report of males peering into apartment windows while wearing Halloween masks. The males fled the scene prior to the arrival of Police. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate the suspects in this case.”