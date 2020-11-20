POLICE LOG: Uncooperative individual causes disturbance

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.





Dog bite

“Police took a report of a dog bite, where a small dog ran across the street and bit a juvenile on the legs.”





Burglary investigation

“Police arrived to the area of 4th South in reference to a possible burglary. Police arrived and took a report. Upon further investigation, the suspect was located and arrested for Burglary. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.”





Daughter in truck

“Police took a report of a landlord who wanted a guest trespassed. Police investigated and found that the individual was not there, it was his daughter driving his truck.”





Lost keys

“A set of keys, that (was) found on the sidewalk along Main Street, were turned in”







Causing a disturbance

“Police responded to a complaint of an individual that was cleaning the store forcefully and causing a disturbance. Dispatch advised Police that the subject would not take no for an answer and only spoke Spanish. Police responded and found the subject extremely upset at the store but eventually left.”

