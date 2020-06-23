POLICE LOG: Week of theft in Rexburg

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Cal Ranch theft

Police were informed of a possible theft that occurred behind the Cal Ranch back in May. Police followed up with a store manager and confirmed the theft. Police are still investigating the matter and believe this theft is tied to other thefts occurring in the Rexburg area.

Stolen cell phone

Police received a report of a possible stolen cell phone, which was currently being tracked through another phone app. Police were able to get another jurisdiction to locate the individuals and the phone. Police were advised, it was a misunderstanding, and the person in question has an identical phone. Arrangements were made to get the phone picked up. No further action taken.

Shoplifter under investigation

Police received a report of a shoplifter at a business on North Second East but was no longer on scene. Police collected statements and determined who the suspect is. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Roommate troubles

Police took a phone call from an individual who had questions regarding issues in his apartment with a roommate using his personal items. The individual said they already talked to the roommate, and management and nothing has changed. Police asked if there was proof it was the roommate, and were told, “it has to be, it’s not me or my girlfriend.” Police advised there would need to be more evidence, and advised the individual to lock up his property.

Non-suspicious, suspicious situation

Police responded to a business on North Second East Street where there was a report of a suspicious circumstance. After reviewing surveillance footage it was determined that nothing suspicious had taken place.

Hacked cell phone

Police returned a phone call to an individual that believed their phone was being hacked. The individual’s concerns were addressed and it was determined to be a scam.