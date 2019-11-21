POLICE LOG: Where do we go for the holidays?

Miscommunication on whose car to follow

“Police received a report of a vehicle following another. The reporting party came to the Police Department and the other vehicle followed them where they were contacted by Police. After a brief discussion it was determined that the driver of the second vehicle believed that she was following her boss to a home that she was to work at for the night. Police found no malicious activity, only miscommunication between coworkers.”

Legal parking

“Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was parked on a city street in a residential neighborhood. Police were advised the caller felt like someone was living in the vehicle. Police located the vehicle and the registered owner who was legally parked and visiting the registered owner’s girlfriend. There was no criminal activity found.”

A restroom encounter

“Police took a report of a male who had gotten down on his hands and knees in a public restroom stating sexually explicit. Police only have a picture of the subject.”

Do we go home for the holidays?

“Police responded to a local apartment complex for a welfare check on a female heard screaming out crying. When Police arrived at the apartment, it took a long time for the individuals in the apartment to finally answer the door. Police were able to check on both individuals living there and everyone seemed to be fine. Police were advised they had an argument over where they were going to go for the holidays.”

Social media harassment

“Police were dispatched to return a phone call to a female who wanted to report harassment through social media. The call was returned and the information was gathered. The incident is being looked into.”