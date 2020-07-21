POLICE LOG: Woman found asleep on driveway

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.
Individual asleep on driveway
“Police responded to an unresponsive female in a driveway. Police made contact with the subject who was tired and had fallen asleep. EMS checked the subject and was cleared medically.”
Careless driving
“Police responded to a parking lot in the area of North 2nd East Street where there was a report vehicles driving carelessly. Upon Police arrival none of the reported activities were witnessed and the owner of the reported vehicle was given a verbal warning.”
Missing tire
“Police responded to the area of S 5th West and Mikan Dr for a report of a motorist assist. The vehicle had a tire fall off when they were stopped at the stop sign. There was no damage to any property besides the vehicle and the vehicle owner contacted their insurance to get a tow truck enroute.”
Upstairs footsteps
“Police took a report that a female was home alone and downstairs showering when she heard footsteps upstairs. She then heard the family dog start barking and the person ran down stairs and out of their back door. Police searched the home and confirmed that no one was in there. Police were later contacted and told that one of the family’s kids had a friend come in and use their bathroom. They believed this to be the cause of the noise.”
Missing person
“Police were informed that a missing female from Montana may be located in Rexburg. Police contacted the lead detective in the case and was informed that he had reason to believe that she was in San Diego and no reason to believe she was in Rexburg. Police checked with the Motel and was told that they hadn’t been there in at least 90 days.”
