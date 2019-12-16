POLICE LOG: Poor parking and unwanted phones calls

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.

A forgotten car

“Police towed an abandoned vehicle from 650 S 5th West. Vehicle had temporary tags expiring September-19-2019. Vehicle had been parked on road since April 2019. Taylor Chevrolet removed the vehicle. The last owner found was 2016.”

Can they invite people I don’t like?

“Police met with citizens at the Rexburg Police Department regarding question concerning a roommate allowing people other roommates don’t like into the apartment. Police answered all questions. No crimes were committed.”

Unwanted phone calls

“Police returned a phone call about possible harassment. Police contacted subject in question about the consequences of continued unwanted contact. Police advised the Reporting Party if they continued to receive unwanted calls to notify Police for further investigation.”

Poor parking manners

“Police responded to a parking complaint where a vehicle intentionally parked close to a vehicle so that the driver could not enter their vehicle to leave. After speaking with multiple individuals, police were able to convince an individual to move the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was warned for their behavior.”