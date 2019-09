The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect using a stolen credit card.

According to a news release, the man used the stolen credit card to make multiple purchases in excess of $1,000.

“We would urge the public to contact the Rexburg Police Department if they think they recognize this individual,” according to the news release.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photos, you can call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.