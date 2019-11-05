Police respond to unfounded early-morning threat on BYU-Idaho campus

An unfounded threat placed BYU-Idaho campus buildings on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses tell Scroll when attempting to go to their early morning custodial job, they were not permitted to enter buildings as the Rexburg Police Department searched for a suspect. Supervisors told student employees at 3:35 a.m. to not enter the buildings.

The Rexburg Police Department did not return Scroll’s request for comment. According to the Rexburg Police Log released Tuesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious phone call on the BYU-Idaho campus.

“Police learned of a vague threat to a university, it is unknown if the University in question is BYU-Idaho,” the log reads. “No information regarding the suspect is known. Police searched the area, and located no suspects. Police believe that there is no ongoing threat to BYU-Idaho at this time.”

The witnesses say heavily armed officers searched each building on campus before giving the all-clear at around 5:15 a.m.

Scroll reached out to University Officials who did not respond to a request for comment.

Scroll will update the story as more information becomes available.