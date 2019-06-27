Political debate to be hosted by students at City Hall

On Thursday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., off-campus political groups will host a free debate for the public at Rexburg City Hall. The groups, Progressive Student Society and Young Americans for Freedom, will debate criminal justice reform, the electoral college and universal basic income or giving all citizens $1,000 a year. Each topic will be debated by a partnership from each group and all are welcome to view the debate.

Group leaders said last semester’s debate was a success. About 80-90 people attended, filling the venue and forcing organizers to turn people way. However, this semester they are prepared. The venue, City Hall, is prepared to accommodate the crowd. Organizers anticipate over 100 attendees.

Young Americans for Freedom, the conservative side of the two groups debating, has been around since the 1960s. Jedidiah Jensen, a junior studying political science, is president of the Rexburg chapter. He said their goal is to encourage people to engage in politics in a civil manner and to emphasize conservative values such as free speech, free markets and a strong social fabric.

“We want people to come out to the debate so that they can learn more about some of the issues being addressed in politics today,” Jensen said.

Evelyn Semerau, a freshman studying recreation management, will debate electoral college reform on the side of YAF. Semerau also hopes this debate will inform those who attend.

“We want people to be aware of today’s issues,” Semerau said. “We will disagree; that will happen, but we want to be civil.”

The Progressive Student Society, the more liberal of the two groups, focuses on political advocacy, tolerance and inclusiveness. Bennett Wallace, a freshman studying political science, is the president.

“We hope that the people who attend will have their world view challenged,” Wallace said.



According to Wallace, last semester’s debate was intellectually stimulating and challenged attendee’s stances.

Samuel Ruiz, a freshman studying political science, will debate criminal justice reform on the side of Progressive Student Society. Ruiz may not have formal experience with debate, but he does have experience discussing politics as a canvasser, knocking on doors and trying to find the middle ground.

“We really value equality for all,” Ruiz said. “With all the things we are (debating)… I really feel like the underlying message… is to make sure our government is listening to us.”

The debate will take place on Thursday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall.