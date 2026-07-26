Popular Idaho recreation area closes for repairs

Popular Idaho recreation area will close on August 10 for the season. According to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest press release, the Upper Mesa Falls Area will be closed through the winter.

The Forest Service release said that although the fall is a popular time for visitors, repairs are needed. The project includes road repairs and chip sealing.

“The timeline was chosen to minimize the impact to the public while still offering environmental conditions needed for success of the project,” said Forest Engineer Steve Jenkins in the press release.

Upper Mesa Falls is a popular spot among BYU-Idaho students. As the Fall semester approaches, students worry about the implications the closure will bring. Adyson Gaskell, a child development major at BYUI, says it's both good and bad.

"That's kind of bad, because a lot of people like going on hikes here, and so people are gonna be upset about that, but I also think it's a good thing, because if they add more boardwalks and roads, you can explore a lot more," Gaskall said.

Kaylie Kester, a biology major at BYUI, grew up going to Mesa Falls. She says it's unfortunate the area is closing during one of BYUI's largest semesters.

"We're having a trend of more students coming, and so to shut down one of those activities before we have more students coming is a bummer a little bit, but I understand why they can't do it in the winter," Kester said.

Although the Upper Falls will be closed, the Lower Mesa Falls area will remain open throughout the season.