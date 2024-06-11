After over 100 years of business in Rexburg, Porter’s Office Products will cut the ribbon to open their newly renovated facility Thursday at 11 a.m.

The ribbon cutting will be an all-day event including free cookies and a food truck, according to Garrett Griggs, an account manager at Porter’s Office Supplies.

“It is our current location for our office products,” Griggs said. “But we’ve completely redesigned. It’s more of a grand reopening … We worked to create this new space that is much more curated towards the public.”

The first 50 people will get free swag.

Porter Office Supplies specializes in larger offices but serves all with what the company has termed, “Blue cow service.”

Occasionally, through an uncommon genetic mutation, a blue cow is born. Blue cows tend to stand out from other cows in the pasture, or in Porter’s Office Products case, the business world.

“We wanted to stand out with our excellent customer service,” Griggs said.

Porter’s Office Supplies has provided furniture for local schools, government buildings and offices, according to Griggs.

Arthur Porter, Porter Park’s namesake and an early proponent of Ricks College, started Porter’s Office Products in 1915, according to the company’s website.

The original company was divided and gradually given to Porter’s children and has turned into three recognizable Rexburg companies today: Artco, the Standard Journal and Porter’s Craft and Frame.

Porter’s Office Products is located at 1050 N. 2nd East in Rexburg.