Ryan Smith, the CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, which owns the Utah Jazz and co-owns Real Salt Lake, is asking for fans’ input on what they should call an NHL team if they’re awarded one.

Smith posted the survey on his “X” account on Monday morning. It’s run by Qualtrics, a company Smith co-founded.

The NHL and Smith have been in talks for several years, considering the idea of bringing a team to Utah. In January, Smith formally requested the NHL to initiate the expansion process, saying that he’d be ready as soon as next season. He offered Delta Center, home of the Jazz, as a temporary home for the team until the new arena could be built.

The arena

Delta Center is suited to hold 20,000 people for basketball, but when hockey is in town it shrinks to 10,400 because the seating on the two ends of the ice has to be folded inwards. Most NHL arenas hold around 18,000 people, so unless there were major renovations, the team would need a new arena eventually.

Delta Center has hosted five NHL pre-season games. The league holds several games a year in non-NHL cities, often as a way to gauge interest in those areas.

In February, Smith posted an image on “X” of what he hopes the downtown core of Salt Lake City could look like.

“Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA/NHL at its core,” Smith said in the post.

Hockey in Utah

Hockey has been growing immensely in Utah and the surrounding areas. According to HockeyDB.com, the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies’ average attendance has increased every year since the pandemic. The Grizzlies are the only professional hockey team in Utah.

Additionally, an entire division of junior hockey got bumped up a league at the start of the 2023-24 season, now competing in the Junior A-level NCDC. The Idaho Falls Spud Kings, who play about 200 miles north of Salt Lake City, sold out virtually every game this season, playing out of the 4,000-seat Mountain America Center.

Recent NHL expansion

Since 2017, the NHL has expanded twice. The Vegas Golden Knights lost in the Stanley Cup Final in their first season and went on to win the Cup in 2023 — six years after expanding. The Seattle Kraken made the playoffs in their second season, losing in the second round.

This is a major improvement since the league’s previous round of expansion, during which it added nine teams between 1991 and 2000. None of those teams made the playoffs in their first two seasons, and to this day, the only one to win the Stanley Cup is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Since the 2017 expansion, a number of potential owners have expressed interest in NHL teams. Many find it appealing to have the chance to be competitive immediately, which typically results in higher ticket sales and more excitement around the team.

The key difference between recent NHL expansion and the ‘90s expansions is the format of the expansion draft. In the ‘90s, existing teams could protect more players from being taken by incoming teams, usually resulting in below-average groups. Now, teams can protect fewer players, meaning more stars are available.

Expansion price

In 2017, the Golden Knights’ ownership group paid $500 million in expansion fees. In 2021, the Kraken’s owners paid $650 million for their team. Also in 2021, Fenway Sports Group bought the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 million and in 2023, Michael Andlauer bought the Ottawa Senators for $950 million.

NHL insiders are speculating that the next round of expanding teams will have to pay around $1 billion.

Other potential expansion teams

In March, Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group followed in Smith’s footsteps and formally requested an NHL expansion team to return to Atlanta. Atlanta has lost NHL teams on two occasions, most recently in 2011 when the Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets.

There has also been speculation for a number of other cities across North America, including Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Quebec City and the Toronto area, which would receive a second team.

Adding a team in the west would be advantageous for the league, as several teams in the Western Conference are much closer to some of the teams in the east. The league realigned the divisions in 2013, sending the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Western to Eastern Conference. With expansion to Utah, the league could potentially send the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators or St. Louis Blues to the east.

Coyotes to migrate?

It is also very possible that the Arizona Coyotes could move to Utah, rather than the league expanding there. The Coyotes have spent the past two seasons in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena as accounting complications resulted in their former host arena evicting them.

Mullett Arena was supposed to be a temporary solution while ownership built a new home for the team, but when a Tempe referendum rejected the Coyotes’ proposal for a publicly funded arena in May, the team had to come up with plan B.

Coyotes ownership plans to buy a 110-acre parcel of land in northern Phoenix, valued at $68.5 million. The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals announced on Thursday that the land will go to auction on June 27.

The Coyotes would have to spend several years and significant money building the arena and developing the area around it, but it’s something they are committed to doing. In a press release on Friday, the Coyotes stated their desire to develop “an unrivaled sports, lifestyle and entertainment district without taxpayer funding.”

“I’ve been told multiple times this week, do not underestimate Arizona’s ownership’s willingness to do this and to prove that it can do this,” said Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider for Sportsnet, in March.