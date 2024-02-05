The PPC hosted their recurring Better to Best event on Tuesday in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and ended the night with a farewell to their former Events Director, Braeden Jolstead.

PPC employees hosted six different games for students to practice public speaking skills during the Oscar-themed evening.

“Welcome to the stage, Matthew McConaughey!” a voice echoed as Easton Lambson, a PPC tutor, ran across the red carpet to announce the events that would take place.

Lambson was dressed in a suit and tie. A “Hello my name is Matt” sticker stuck to the left of his jacket.

Other PPC employees and participants sat in the audience, donning nametags listing well-known celebrities such as Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Cage, Emma Watson, Brad Pitt, Pedro Pascal, Aquafina, Kirsten Dunst and Taylor Swift.

Lambson began by sharing that the purposes of the event were to have fun and learn how to become better speakers.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we’ve presented this opportunity to be able to broadcast to the world the message of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. In that capacity, we can use the power of the spoken word to do so,” Lambson said.

He went on to explain that contestants would compete for five possible PPC Oscars. From each game, three people would be nominated for an award.

“Ultimately, I was looking at bettering my public speaking,” said Lauren Miller on why she came to the event. “I am in the professional presentations course this semester, so I thought it would be a good experience to gain more exposure and learn how I can become a better speaker.”

At the end of the evening, the PPC announced Oscar winners for the best acceptance speech, the most observant, the best organizer and the most creative.

Erin Storer, a PPC secretary, arranged a surprise for the final award, “Most Loved PPC Member,” which was presented to Events Director Braeden Jolstead.

Jolstead is leaving the PPC to pursue a job as a seminary teacher at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls.

“My coworkers are awesome. They’re really the most caring people you’ll ever meet, and they’re really kind to everybody that comes in. They will tell it to you straight… They’ll help you the best they can, but they’re gonna be the nicest people about it. It’s just a privilege and honor to work with them,” Jolstead said.

The PPC will also be hosting their recurring I-Talks event at the end of the semester.