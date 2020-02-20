Practice makes perfect

BYU-Idaho students are bringing new light to the classic comic strip, Calvin and Hobbes. Ky Trupp, a senior studying theatre education, will be playing the 7-year-old boy, Calvin. McKenna Steel, BYU-Idaho alumna, will be playing Calvin’s trusty sidekick, Hobbes.

“Hobbes is Calvin’s best tiger friend,” Steel said. “He is just a stuffed animal to everybody, but to Calvin, he’s real and his best friend. I have come to think of him during rehearsals as more of Calvin’s guardian angel. He’s there and is Calvin’s best friend, and Hobbes is okay with getting into trouble together, but also he’s going to put little nuggets of truth in his mind and help him realize things, but not until he’s ready.”

Some of the characters that students will see at the final performance include Calvin, Hobbes, mom and dad, Susie, Mrs. Wormwood, bed monsters, aliens and many more.

“Calvin is pure imagination, pure innocence with an intelligence that is unprecedented,” Trupp said. “He has very childlike intelligence and has that imagination of different characters that he creates in his mind. Hobbes is a figment of his imagination and it’s Calvin’s best friend, confidant, life-coach and their relationship is pure innocence and magic.”

Patrick Carlile, a senior majoring in theater studies and the director of the production, works with the students to bring Calvin and Hobbes to life. Carlile works with Trupp and Steel to strengthen the characters and help them portray their character correctly. He helps them come up with spacing, inside jokes for the characters and emotions they should use to get their point across.

“As a director, I’ve learned how the whole performance can be a reflection of who I am,” Carlile said. “What I am able to give to the production as a whole can reflect what I want to give and who I am. I don’t get to do it just for myself anymore, I get to do it with other people. I get to share it with a lot of wonderful people who are giving themselves on that stage and I get to connect with them in every aspect of the performance.”

The performance will be shown April 4 in the Eliza R. Snow Center on campus. It will be a free performance.

For more information, click here to view the BYU-Idaho Theater Department page.