Practice pays off for water polo champions

The water polo championship took place Friday, Dec. 6 in the John W. Hart building. The women’s game, Knights vs. Vikings, started at 6:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game, Knights vs. Spartans, at 7:30 p.m.

Holding posters, the crowd stood on the benches and yelled the name of their favorite team.

The women’s teams remained tied until the last minute of the final quarter when the Vikings took the lead by one point, winning the game with a final score of 7 to 6. The team cheered and hugged each other as they celebrated their victory.

Cameron Harper, a sophomore studying biology and the head coach of the women Vikings, said, “I knew that the Knights were going to be tough to beat, but I also knew we were good competition.”

According to Harper, the Vikings practiced twice a week and played games during the weekends for the entire season.

“All the girls came to practice and were committed,” Harper said.

McKenzie Pallinger, a junior studying early childhood special education, is captain of the Vikings. According to Pallinger, this has been a great season for all the teams.

“There have been a lot of girls who came to play this season, which made it better since there were more teams that we could play against,” said Amy Jensen, a junior studying therapeutic recreation and goalie for the Vikings.

Jensen expressed how different this season was from last year when there were not many female players.

Pallinger invites all BYU-Idaho students who are interested in this sport to come and play.

“Water polo is a sport everyone could play,” Pallinger said.

In the men’s championship game, the Knights beat the Spartans 22-10.

“We worked hard to get here,” said Nate Parks, a senior studying business management – marketing and head coach of the Knights.

Joseph Parks, a sophomore studying financial economics and one of the captains for the Knights, said his team did well with shooting and scoring and everyone contributed with passing and defending.

“The whole season has led us here,” said Jacob Parks, a freshman studying business finance and a captain for the Knights. “Our goal was to at least come to the finals and hopefully win, so we played every game with that goal in mind.”

Players and coaches all mentioned that they would like more students to tryout for water polo.

“If you want to try it, come and we will help you,” Nate said. “It is also a great way to get in shape.”