Christian Lloyd, BYU-Idaho’s Pre-Law Society president, said some of the best people he has met in his life are lawyers — something he realizes not many people would agree with.

TV shows, movies and social media platforms often depict lawyers in a negative light.

“Lawyers have been simplified into caricatures like the hero lawyer, the everyman who does the impossible in the name of justice, the bumbling idiot or the cunning and evil lawyer trying to protect a client in the wrong,” according to Crosley Law, a personal injury law firm located out of San Antonio.

These depictions have been linked to influencing people’s perceptions of the career.

Lloyd has met his fair share of attorneys during his two years in the Pre-Law Society and says these stereotypes are often inaccurate in the real world.

“Not all lawyers are dishonest people like it shows on Blue Bloods,” Lloyd said.

Many students on campus agree with him and are actively pursuing or interested in a career in law.

Cambrie Thayne, a junior majoring in humanities, is preparing to take the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for the first time in April and apply to law schools in September.

“I haven’t taken the LSAT but am hard-core studying for it,” Thayne said. “I want to get all of my stuff ready for law school applications and then submit it as soon as early applications are open.”

However, prepping for the LSAT is an often time-consuming and expensive endeavor for many students.

“Most LSAT experts recommend around three months of full-time study, or around 150 to 300 hours; this breaks down to approximately 12 to 25 hours a week of studying every week,” according to Test Max Prep.

The average price for LSAT prep courses cost around $600 to $1,150. Along with prep work, students are required to pay $222 each time they take the LSAT and the $200 subscription to Credential Assembly Service (CAS). This subscription is required to apply to almost all law schools in the U.S.

Students will also spend an additional $45 per school if they choose to send their test scores.

Students deciding to go to law school find it difficult to know where to start, how to prep for the LSAT and if a career in law is right for them.

BYU-I’s Pre-Law Society helps students explore careers in law through guest speakers, mock LSAT exams every Saturday, building a network with other pre-law students and more.

The society’s opening social was held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building. Approximately 15 students attended and learned about the different events that will be offered this semester.

The society’s vice president, Alex Sommerfeldt, said the society’s guest speakers include attorneys from the local area, current law students, Magistrate Judge David Hunt and recruiters from national law schools.

“We get a lot of lawyers who come in and will share experiences either applying for law schools, their law school experience or more about their specific field of law,” Sommerfeldt said. “We try to get a student once a semester to come and say hey, this is my experience in law school right now. This is where I’m at. This is what you can expect.”

Students of all majors are welcome to join and attend the society’s meetings.

“If you care about upholding justice … the Constitution and helping people by your understanding of the law, you should look into law cause it can make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives,” Lloyd said.

Students can learn more about the Pre-Law Society on the I-Belong website.

“If you’re interested in law, just come,” Lloyd said. “Our biggest thing is that we want to be there to support people who think they want to be lawyers. Even if our support helps them realize they don’t want to be lawyers, that’s important. A big step in figuring out what you want to do is figuring out what you don’t want to do.”

The Pre-Law Society meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. in Smith 331.