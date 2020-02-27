Prepare for a flying ambition

The room was filled with BYU-Idaho students from different majors, but all with the same hope, to learn more about the internship program at Southwest Airlines. On Feb. 11, the Career Center held a Q&A session with six students currently interning with Southwest Airlines.

These interns gave an open opportunity to the BYU-I student body to ask questions in a student-to-student environment.

Questions ranged from how to prepare for the application to tailoring resumes specifically for the job.

“For two weeks straight, I did nothing but get ready for Southwest,” said Aaron Clark, a recent graduate from BYU-Idaho and an intern with Southwest Airlines. “I networked with just about anyone I could find that had a BYU or BYU-Idaho connection and who worked at Southwest.”

Nicholas Goff, a senior studying business finance and intern with Southwest Airlines, was not present at the session, but his colleagues were able to read something he wanted to tell BYU-I students about his experience with the application process.

“I would always make sure to ask for their advice, and it was generally the same: be genuine, with a warrior spirit, a servant’s heart and a fun-LUVing Attitude,” Goff wrote, as he explained the advice the people whom he networked with gave him.

Goff also mentioned how when being interviewed, it’s good to refer back to previous work experience when answering their questions.

“Apply to as many internship postings as you can,” said Mary Kebker, a junior studying communication and intern with Southwest Airlines. “I applied to probably 20, got rejected to all but three. Then I had some interviews, and I only ended up with one acceptance.”

During the session, they encouraged students to connect with them and to get in touch with them. They said they are willing to help anyone who is interested in applying for this internship program.

“If you want something really bad, work hard for it,” Clark said. “Never take a ‘no’ permanently, keep looking for ways to get what you want.”

This info session was also transmitted live through the Career Center Facebook Page.