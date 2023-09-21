The BYU Cougars football team will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to kick off Big 12 Conference and play against the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will be aired live on ESPN.

Ahead of the game, here are four things to be aware of.

Battle of the undefeated

Both BYU and Kansas enter Saturday’s game with undefeated records.

BYU reached this point after a pair of home wins over Sam Houston University and Southern Utah University.

Last week, BYU collected their first road win of the season defeating Arkansas by a score of 38-31.

“I like the connection that the players have with each other,” said Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake in his weekly press conference. “The entire sideline was bought in. When we were down 14-0, there wasn’t a lot of panic on the sideline. We knew that this would be a long game. My job as a coach is to make sure we start faster.”

The Jayhawks started the season with wins at home over Missouri State University and the University of Illinois.

Kansas moved to 3-0 last week, following a 31-24 victory on the road, over the University of Nevada.

“I think (last week) was a great learning time,” said Kansas’ head coach Lance Leipold in his weekly press conference. “There’s some things we got to work on and then improve this week.”

Players to watch

BYU

BYU is led by senior transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has thrown for 660 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in his first three starts as a Cougar.

“We are playing an experienced quarterback, and I think our guys are ready for that challenge,” Leipold said.

Freshman running back LJ Martin leads the Cougars on the ground, running for 195 yards to start the season.

On defense, the Cougars are led by junior linebacker Ben Bywater, who leads the team with 22 tackles on the year.

“You can tell they’re well coached, poised — that maturity that you are looking for,” Leipold said. “For them to come here for their first Big 12 game, I’m sure they’re gonna be excited about that opportunity.”

Kansas

The Jayhawks are led by their quarterback and 2023 preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, Jalon Daniels. After missing Kansas’ week one matchup with Missouri State, Daniels has returned to throw for 575 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“They have movement all over the place,” Sitake said. “It’s definitely our most difficult offense to prepare for. They do variable things; they are so diverse in their movement. They use the entire field.”

Defensively, Kansas is led by senior safety and preseason All-Big 12 selectee, Kenny Logan Jr. who leads his team with 19 tackles.

“I don’t see a lot of weaknesses on this team and that’s the reason why they are winning a lot of games,” Sitake said. “We have to take advantage of our strengths and practice what we think we are good at. We’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

Homefield advantage

Kansas announced earlier this week that tickets for Saturday’s game are already sold out.

“I would anticipate that we’d have a real nice crowd,” Leipold said. “We are going to need it to be a great home-field environment here at the Booth and we are just excited to get Big 12 playoff.”

BYU is prepared for the hostile territory.

“We had a really good experience last week at Arkansas,” Sitake said. “What a cool environment … It was loud. What a good experience for our players. Looking forward to another great experience this weekend to see the wonderful campus at Kansas. Hoping our faithful fans will show up again just like they did last week.”

Let the “Big” fun begin

Saturday’s game will be BYU’s first in-conference game of their inaugural Big 12 season.

Kansas has been an original member of the Big 12 since its creation in 1996.

“We’ve been hoping for this since we were in independence,” Sitake said. “Now that we are here, it just happens to be Kansas in our opening moment. I admire the way they do things. It’s going to be a fun game. They do a lot of things there that I am trying to implement here as a head coach. We are expecting a great competition.”