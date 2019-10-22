Prepare for Dare to Declare

On Oct. 22, the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies at BYU-Idaho will host Dare To Declare, an event for students who are interested in exploring the university’s majors, from 4:30-6:00 pm in the John Taylor Building.

At the event, students will have the opportunity to sit down with representatives from each of the university’s 33 departments. Students can have open conversations in small groups with faculty and other students in that department. They can ask questions or listen in and learn about what each major has to offer.

“It’s a chance for them to come and talk,” said Danae Romrell, Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies. “We’re hoping to foster conversations and connections with faculty and more experienced students.”

For BYU-I students that are undecided on their major or are looking for other options, Dare to Declare can help them find out what’s available. There are no commitments associated with attendance. Dare to Declare aims to expose students to majors they are interested in or haven’t considered.

“If you aren’t sure what you want to major in or what career you want to have, this is a great opportunity to come and get information,” Romrell said. “We encourage people to come and explore and to declare a major sooner rather than later.”

While the experience is designed for freshmen and students in general studies, all students are welcome to come and benefit from the event.

“It’s good to be familiar with the different departments and what you’re capable of learning,” said Shelby Delbridge, a junior studying communication. “Some people get stuck in a major because they don’t know what else they could be doing.”

Delbridge has only ever attended the event as an assistant, but she said that she struggled to choose a major early on and would have benefited from an event like this.

“It takes time to understand what’s out there and come to a decision,” Delbridge said. “This is the perfect event to learn about that and also get perspectives from other students.”

Students are not required to stay for the entire event, but the event includes refreshments and a raffle to incentivize students staying and visiting all of the departments.

“Even if you think you know what you want to do, come anyway,” Delbridge said. “It’s a good eye-opening experience.”

Romrell expressed her appreciation for this quote from President Henry J. Eyring: “Even if you’re not sure about your interests, the best way to find a major is to make your best guess and ‘try it on.’”

Students interested in “trying on” what the university has to offer are encouraged to attend the Dare To Declare event.