Prepare to be ‘innertained’ with Alex Boyé

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Alex Boyé, a multi-cultural, award-winning British-American singer and producer, will perform in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

Boyé writes pop music with an African twist which drew audiences to their feet during his previous performances at BYU-Idaho.

Boyé is perhaps most famously known for his “Africanizing” of popular music such as “Let it Go” from Frozen which has more than 102 million views on his YouTube page.

According to his website, Boyé said, “My goal is to create music that’s more than entertaining; I’m creating innertainment – music you feel inside! I want to bring cultures together and impact all people!”

Tickets can be purchased through CenterStage and cost $10 for students and faculty and $20 for the community.