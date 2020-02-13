Preparing for an Iron Man

Since the LazyMan Iron Man began just a few days ago on Feb. 1, there has been a lot of interest shown by many students.

Students who have participated in past semesters are now preparing and inviting others to join as well. Autumn Lulla, a veteran of the LazyMan Iron Man and a senior studying therapeutic recreation, will be participating for her third year.

“It’s not hard because you have a long space of time to do it,” Lulla said. “I love doing it because it allowed me to push myself.”

She went on to say that she would recommend this to all of her friends, especially because it’s a great way to train and hopefully, one day help someone complete a full Iron Man.

“I really want to participate in the LazyMan Iron Man because my mission president has completed around five Iron Mans,” said Trevor Baker, a junior studying environmental geoscience and friend of Lulla. “He’s inspired me to want to accomplish that.”

Baker explains he wants to complete a real Iron Man one day and has high hopes that this LazyMan will get him off to a good start.

Students who participate can expect to run 26 miles, bike 112 miles and swim 2.4 miles over the course of February. The first 50 participants to finish will win a t-shirt and have the opportunity to have their name put into a raffle for a Ninja blender.

For students who would like to join in more activities to help achieve their fitness goals, visit the BYU-I fitness page.