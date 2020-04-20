Preparing to feed the world

Behind many grocery store shelves are the early mornings, patience, and muddy boots of a farmer. BYU-Idaho’s Livestock Center aims to educate students about where their food comes from and prepare them for careers working with livestock.

The Livestock Center, located about five miles west of campus, includes 100 acres of fields and lodges horses, poultry, hogs, cows and sheep that students help maintain year-round.

“We’re trying to mimic the industry so that students can have an experience of what it might be like and what kind of careers are available,” said Tyler Miller, the Agricultural Science Center manager and supervisor.

There is always lots of work to be done, whether it is nurturing baby chicks, identifying and caring for sick animals or maintaining the horses. Maycee Noorda, a senior studying animal science, has worked at the Livestock Center for two years. The daily tasks include feeding as well as fixing fences and taking care of horses.

“I don’t think people understand the amount of hard work raising animals can be,” Noorda said. “There’s a ton of dedication and hard work required.”

The Livestock Center prepares students for many different types of work, from working as a cowboy or working in processing plants and preparing meat to be sold.

“It’s all about supporting the students,” Miller said. “There are so many types of opportunities you wouldn’t even think about but are so important. If you’re willing to learn, there’s a lot to be absorbed out here.”

Students also have the opportunity to work with new agriculture technology. The Livestock Center also helps students stay up to date with the latest technology used to efficiently work in this field.

“There’s so many advances, and you need to be willing to change with the times,” he said. “We can’t just keep doing it the way grandpa was doing it back then.”

Miller believes the Livestock Center will help students gain respect for how much effort is involved in bringing food to the isles of the grocery stores.

“It’s nice to be able to give students a taste of what it takes to raise an animal from start to finish, and the work that’s required,” Miller said.

He believes working with animals can help students become driven problem solvers who can adapt to change and are ready to dedicate themselves to the career and its demands.

“I think there’s total commitment,” Miller said. “Your heart has to be in it, and you have to be devoted. If you don’t feed the chickens, they’re going to die. Everything totally relies on what you do. It’s a lot of work and physical effort. The Livestock Center helps create a lot of different things that you need to have.”

Noorda also said that working there has helped her become more patient as she works with animals who may be uncooperative.

“They have a mind of their own, and we can’t forget that,” she said. “It can be hard when you’re trying to get the animals to do something and they’re not paying attention, but you just keep going and keep learning.”

Miller hopes that the Livestock Center will help dispel stereotypes about ranching and help students gain an understanding based on the work they have done with their own hands.

“This program really opens eyes,” Miller said. “I watch students come out who have no idea what’s out there, and it’s just amazing what they can learn here. You can take students who’ve never really been around livestock at all, and soon they’re loading cattle into a horse trailer out in the middle of the arena.”