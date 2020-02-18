Prepping for forum

BYU-Idaho hosts a variety of events on campus, ranging from plays to dances. One such event, the University Forum, will take place in the Taylor Chapel on Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m with guest speaker Don Sleight, CEO of AgReserves.

Kerry Huber, animal and food science department chair, has attended several of these events and had a great experience each time. Huber feels the diversity these events bring is what makes them so special.

“The overall takeaway can be different for everyone,” Huber said. “That’s the beauty of it. (Things change) based on your interest, your background, plus the Spirit can personalize messages to our need.”

While many events held on campus have a direct spiritual message to them, most forums educate attendees on real-world issues, according to Huber. While the focus may not be solely religion-based, there is still a spiritual aspect to look forward too.

“(Forum) isn’t as focused on religion as devotional,” Huber said, “but there are certainly underlying religious principles that are addressed.”

Huber recommends researching if students want to get the most out of their experience.

John Zenger, dean of the Agriculture and Life Sciences College, said that coming with questions will also help enhance the experience.

“There are so many voices out there that can lead us in different directions,” Zenger said. “(Having people) ponder where they are getting their information and what they are basing their perceptions of life and the world (as well as) having questions in their mind would be very helpful.”

Zenger, who met the upcoming speaker during his time as a faculty member at the University of Florida, expressed his high hopes for this forum’s ability to relate to and educate students and attendees.

“(Sleight) is a very gregarious, open and fun individual,” Zenger said. “I think he’ll have a great message to share.”

With the forum around the corner, students can make plans to research and attend Sleight’s “ag-stravaganza.”