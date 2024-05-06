President and Sister Meredith will welcome students and faculty to the new Spring Semester at devotional on Tuesday.

Just last year, Alvin F. Meredith III became the 18th president of BYU-Idaho on August 1, 2023. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021 and continues to serve in this position today.

Prior to being called as a General Authority, he served as President of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission. He also served as an Area Seventy in the North America Southeast and Asia areas and in a number of other church callings, including a full-time missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. Sister Meredith also served as a full-time missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission.

President Meredith attended Ricks College and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from BYU and a master of business administration in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Sister Jennifer Meredith earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from BYU. The Merediths are the parents of six children.

After the address, there will be ice cream provided in the BYU-Idaho Center courts.