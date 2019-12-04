President Ballard to ‘counsel and recognize’ graduating BYU-Idaho students

President M. Russell Ballard will speak to BYU-Idaho graduates at the Fall 2019 Commencement on Dec. 18 at 5:45 p.m. as announced by the BYU-I Newsroom on Dec. 4.

During this ceremony, graduates will gather in the BYU-Idaho Center with family and friends to “receive counsel and recognition” from the university president, President Ballard and other guests.

President Ballard became the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 14, 2018, according to the website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He first joined the Quorum in 1985, marking 34 years of service as an apostle. He has served in many capacities in the Church over his lifetime including service as a missionary in England.

Tickets for commencement can be purchased through the BYU-I Ticket Office.