President Biden plans to resolve student loan debt

President Joe Biden promised to help resolve student loan debt for many Americans. Biden’s plan proposed forgiving $10,000 worth of student loans for everyone who has student debt, regardless of income.

Although BYU-Idaho does not give federal student loans to its students, there are BYU-I students who have taken out federal student loans while attending other schools. For some students who have received federal student loans, Biden’s plan could help pay off those loans to ease financial strain.

Henry Rugama, a senior studying welding engineering technology, has never taken out a loan, but he has received financial aid from BYU-I. He believes Biden’s plan will help many people who are struggling financially.

“I think it’s a good thing what the president is doing because it’s actually going to help those that were affected by the economic crisis that happened because of the coronavirus,” Rugama said.

Even though Rugama believes Biden’s plan will help people in need, he’s not certain that the plan will come without risk.

“I think there will be a small chance there’s going to be that one person who takes advantage of the system,” Rugama said.

Christopher Douglas, a junior majoring in international studies, has a different perspective of Biden’s plan.

“More useless spending for nothing,” Douglas said. “More taxpayer dollars thrown into the matrix.”

Jacob Dowdle, a junior studying mechanical engineering, views Biden’s plan in a similar manner to Douglas.

“Since the government started the problem, now they’re trying to fix the problem that they caused in the first place,” Dowdle explained. “The solution is (for the government) to stop paying in general, stop giving grants and don’t get involved.”

Neither Douglas nor Dowdle have taken out a student loan throughout their time in college.

Even with the potential risks, Rugama is still hopeful that Biden’s plan will prove to be beneficial to many people.

“There is a high percentage chance that they are really helping those in need,” Rugama said. “There are a lot of students out there who probably lost their job or are trying to look for a good job that is going to help them pay the loan that they took out.”

Additional financial opportunities exist for BYU-I students, such as student loans provided by the university, with a potential total of $31,000 in loans for dependent students and $57,500 for independent students throughout four years of enrollment. Students in debt or struggling financially can use the financial services available on the financial services website.