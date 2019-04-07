GENERAL CONFERENCE April 2019: President Eyring suggests 5 questions to ask yourself before you sustain a Church leader

Sharing is caring!











President Henry B. Eyring spoke of sustaining leaders in the Church in his Saturday evening priesthood session talk.

President Eyring said, “In almost every aspect of our lives, we compare ourselves with others. We may do so for many reasons, some of them reasonable, but it often leads us to be critical.”

He offered five questions we may ask ourselves when considering whether or not we sustain a leader. These questions can help us navigate our natural tendency to be critical and help clarify what the Holy Ghost tells us about our leaders.

1. Have I thought or spoken of human weakness in the people I have pledged to sustain?

2. Have I looked for evidence that the Lord is leading them?

3. Have I conscientiously and loyally followed their leadership?

4. Have I spoken about the evidence I can see that they are God’s servants?

5. Do I pray for them regularly by name and with feelings of love?

“As we grow in that pure love of Christ, our hearts soften,” President Eyring said. “That love will humble us and lead us to repent. Our confidence in the Lord and in each other will grow. And then we will move toward becoming one, as the Lord promises we can.”