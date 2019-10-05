President Henry B. Eyring announces changes in Church leadership

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducted the sustaining vote during the Saturday Afternoon Session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

At that time, President Eyring announced the release of several General Authority Seventies and Area seventies. The following men were released:

As General Authority Seventies:

Elders Wilford W. Andersen, Kim B. Clark, Lawrence E. Corbridge, Claudio R. M. Costa, Bradley D. Foster, O. Vincent Haleck, Donald L. Hallstrom, Steven E. Snow, Larry Y. Wilson.

As Area Seventies:

Elders Julio C. Acosta, Blake R. Alder, Alain L. Allard, Omar A. Alvarez, Taiichi Aoba, Carlos F. Arredondo, Aley K. Auna Jr., Grant C. Bennett, Michael H. Bourne, Rómulo V. Cabrera, Wilson B. Calderón, Hernando Camargo, José C. F. Campos, Nicolás Castañeda, Walter Chatora, Zeno Chow, Robert J. Dudfield, J. Kevin Ence, Meliula M. Fata, K. Mark Frost, Claude R. Gamiette, Maurício G. Gonzaga, Leonard D. Greer, Jose L. Isaguirre, Tae Gul Jung, Sergio L. Krasnoselsky, Milan F. Kunz, Bryan R. Larsen, G. Kenneth Lee, Geraldo Lima, W. Jean-Pierre Lono, Khumbulani Mdletshe, Dale H. Munk, Norman R. Nemrow, Yutaka Onda, Wolfgang Pilz, Raimundo Pacheco De Pinho, Gennady N. Podvodov, Abraham E. Quero, Marco A. Rais, Steven K. Randall, Francisco J. Ruiz de Mendoza, Edwin A. Sexton, Raúl H. Spitale, C. Walter Treviño, ‘Aisake K. Tukuafu, Juan A. Urra, Raul S. Villanueva, Leonard Woo.

After announcing the releasing, President Eyring called the following men as Area Seventies:

Michel J. Carter, Alfred Kyungu, R. Pepper Murray, Ryan K. Olsen, Iotua Tune.