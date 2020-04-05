President Nelson addresses fear during COVID-19 and announces new proclamation

As President Russell M. Nelson addressed audiences around the world, he reminded listeners that the adversary will continue to make good appear evil and evil to appear as good.

President Nelson plead with members to “Hear Him” and to consciously fill our lives with His teachings and truths in a world overwhelmed with social media, advertising and falsities.

He stated that as daily feasting on the words of Christ occurs, direction on how to overcome trials and fear will come.

Further, he spoke on the blessings of temple attendance and the strength that comes from drawing upon the priesthood power. He encouraged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to regularly schedule a time to spend at the temple. He then promised that the ability to “Hear Him” will increase with regular temple participation.

President Nelson went on to speak on the 200th anniversary of the First Vision by introducing a new proclamation for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

“The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ — A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” recorded in the Sacred Grove, details the love God has for His children, the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith’s vision and the restitution of all things.

The proclamation reaffirms the instruction the Prophet Joseph Smith received and the restoration of the Church, witnessed the power he had to translate and declared the truthfulness of the Church, which is anchored in Jesus Christ.

Further, continuing revelation and gathering will proceed as the heavens are opened. The proclamation then encourages us to gain a personal witness of these truths and to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

The proclamation will be available to all through the Church’s website, churchofjesuschrist.org.