President Nelson and Pope Francis meet in Rome

President Russell M. Nelson met with Pope Francis on March 9, in Rome, a first for both these Christian churches.

President Nelson visited Rome that weekend to dedicate the Rome Temple, and Pope Francis invited him to visit, according to Deseret News.

“We talked about our mutual concern for the people who suffer throughout the world and want to relieve human suffering,” President Nelson told The Church’s news website. “We talked about the importance of religious liberty, the importance of the family, our mutual concern for the youth of the Church, for the secularization of the world and the need for people to come to God and worship Him, pray to Him and have the stability that faith in Jesus Christ will bring in their lives.”

Pope Francis presented President Nelson with some of his writings on the family and the Islamic faith, and President Nelson gave Pope Francis a Christus statue and a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” according to Deseret News.

President Nelson shared about the visit on his Instagram feed, saying Pope Francis is “a dear, wonderful, humble, competent, gracious man. I respect him highly.”

Others also took to Twitter to comment on this visit between Pope Francis and President Nelson.

They were accompanied by President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, General Authority Seventy Elder Massimo De Feo, Area Seventy Elder Alessandro Dini Ciacci, and Mark Woodruff, President Nelson’s executive secretary.