President Nelson announces construction of 20 new temples

President Russell M. Nelson announced 20 new temples during his closing remarks of the 191st Semiannual General Conference. The temples will be built in:
“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness,” said President Nelson. “Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength—available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”
President Nelson shared that 41 temples are currently under construction, and ground was broken for 21 temples this past year.
“Do all you can to bring COVID numbers down in your area so that your temple opportunities can increase,” President Nelson said. “Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts. Stay true to the covenants you have made.”