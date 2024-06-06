As President Russell M. Nelson approaches turning 100, he reflected on the significance of the number in a social media post on Saturday, 100 days before his birthday.

President Nelson highlights the significance of the number in the parable of the lost sheep which Jesus Christ taught in Matthew 18 and Luke 15.

In the parable, a shepherd has a flock of 100 sheep. When one of the sheep goes missing, the shepherd goes in search of the one that is lost, leaving behind the 99.

In light of this, President Nelson expressed that at his age, he doesn’t have a need for physical gifts.

“One spiritual offering that would brighten my life is for each of us to reach out to ‘the one’ in our lives who may be feeling lost or alone,” President Nelson said, addressing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Nelson extended this invitation in the months leading up to his 100th birthday on Sept. 9:

“Over the coming months I invite you to consider prayerfully: who do you know who may be discouraged? Who might you need to reconcile with or ask for forgiveness? Has one name been on your mind lately, though you haven’t quite known why? As you bring these questions to the Lord, He will inspire you to know how you can reach out and lift one who needs help.”

President Nelson ended his posts with a hashtag, #99+1, that are some are using to share their experiences acting on the prophet’s invitation on social media.

President Nelson’s birthday post can be found on Facebook, Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).