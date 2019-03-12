President Nelson holds youth devotional on eve of temple dedication

Sharing is caring!











On the night before the dedication of the Rome, Italy temple, President Russell M. Nelson hosted a youth devotional in a nearby stake center in Rome, which was filled to standing-room-only capacity, as reported by Mormon Newsroom.

At the devotional, President Nelson said, “The thought occurred to me now that we have a temple in Rome: Your friends will watch you more than they ever have before.”

His wife, Wendy Nelson, and acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Russell M. Ballard, addressed the youth.

“I want to testify to you that God’s love for you, my beloved young people, it’s real,” President Ballard said. “You are His sons and His daughters. He loves you. He wants to bless you. The Lord has given you a beautiful temple.”

The church released a video documenting the event that you can watch here: