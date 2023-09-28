For the upcoming October general conference, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson will be attending remotely.

Three weeks ago, two days after his 99th birthday, President Nelson injured his lower back due to a fall. According to his physician, there is not a lot of information on how 99-year-olds recover from an injury like his.

Despite not attending in person, President Nelson plans on recording his general conference message to stream at the conference.

“I pray that each of us, wherever we may be, will approach this sacred weekend with our hearts full of gratitude for the privilege of hearing the gospel of Jesus Christ proclaimed by His servants,” President Nelson said in an Instagram post. “May this general conference be a time of joy and spiritual rejuvenation for you. I know that it will be for me!”