President Nelson presents new symbol to identify official gospel materials and events

As President Russell M. Nelson gave his address on Saturday evening, he gave an overview of why the name of the Church has been emphasized as of recent.

President Nelson then introduced a symbol made up of a cornerstone containing the full and correct name of the Church, as well as a representation of Thorvaldsen’s marble statue, the Christus. The Living Christ stands under an arch to represent His resurrection and release from the tomb.

The symbol will be an official identifier of official literature, news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After introducing the new Church symbol and explaining its significance, President Nelson asked members and those of other faiths, health permitting, again to participate in a worldwide fast and unite for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” President Nelson said. “He stands at its head and directs all that we do. I know that He will respond to the pleadings of His people.”