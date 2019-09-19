President Nelson teaches five eternal truths

On September 17, President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed young adults around the world through a broadcast from Brigham Young University.

“I wish to discuss five truths that I feel impressed to share with you,” President Nelson said.

The five truths President Nelson shared were: you are sons and daughters of God, truth is truth, God loves every one of us with perfect love, the Lord Jesus Christ appoints prophets and apostles to communicate his love and teach his laws, and you may know for yourself what is true and what is not by learning to discern the whisperings of the Spirit.

“Some things are simply true,” President Nelson said. “The arbiter of truth is God — not your favorite social media news feed, not Google and certainly not those who are disaffected from the Church.”

Finally, President Nelson took time to talk about the November 2015 policy regarding the baptism of children of LGBT parents.

“Our concern then, and one we discussed at length and prayed about fervently over a long period of time, was to find a way to reduce friction between gay or lesbian parents and their children … The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve have continued to seek the Lord’s guidance and to plead with Him in behalf of His children who were affected by the 2015 policy,” President Nelson said. “We knew that this policy created concern and confusion for some and heartache for others. That grieved us. Whenever the sons and daughters of God weep — for whatever reason — we weep. So, our supplications to the Lord continued.”

To close, President Nelson left a blessing to the “beloved young adults.”

“I invoke a blessing upon you … to be able to discern between right and wrong, between the laws of God and the conflicting voices of the world,” President Nelson said. “I bless you with power to detect the adversary’s deceptions. I bless you with greater capacity to receive revelation. And I bless you to be able to feel the infinite reach of God’s perfect love for you. I so bless you and express my love for you, along with my witness that this is the Lord’s Church and that He presides over and guides all we do, in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.”