President Oaks to address BYU-Idaho students

President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address BYU-Idaho students during a devotional on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

President Oaks was sustained and set apart as first counselor in the First Presidency in January of this year. He was set apart as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984.

President Oaks is a graduate of Brigham Young University and of the University of Chicago Law School. He practiced law and taught law in Chicago. He was the president of BYU for nine years and then served as a justice on the Utah Supreme Court until his call to the apostleship 34 years ago.

He has been an officer or member of the board of many business, educational and charitable organizations, and the author or co-author of several books and articles on religious and legal subjects. In 2013, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty awarded him the Canterbury Medal for courage in the defense of religious liberty.

This will be President Oaks first devotional at BYU-Idaho since being called as president of the Quorum of the Twelve in January. This is also his first devotional in Rexburg since winter 2017 where he spoke on living in challenging times.