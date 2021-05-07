Press conference reveals officials’ response to school shooting

On May 6, local authorities held a press conference regarding the shooting that occurred earlier that day at Rigby Middle School 9:08 a.m. Local authorities held a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the condition of the victims and how they responded to the incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson confirmed that the shooter was a sixth grade female student who pulled a handgun from her backpack.

Two students and one school employee were injured by gunshot. Two of the victims were shot inside the school and one outside of the school. The shooter is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a very difficult and trying time for our community,” Anderson said. “We’ve had amazing support from departments across the state that have arrived to not only assist in the investigation but give us support with what we need.”

Michael Lemon, the trauma medical director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, confirmed during the press conference that the three victims have non-threatening extremity injuries.

The adult who was shot has been treated and has been released from the hospital. The two pediatric patients are in fair condition and will be monitored overnight at the facility. Lemon said that one of the pediatric patients, who was shot twice, may have surgery.

“From a hospital standpoint, we want to absolutely express our condolences to the victims of this who were both shot as well as the victims who sustained emotional trauma in going through this,” Lemon said. “We express our condolences to the community and Jefferson county and appreciate both the teachers, the emergency staff as well as the police department that appropriately took care of these patients, and hopefully we can get through this together.”

Investigators do not have many details on the motive for the shooting. Anderson confirmed that a female teacher disarmed the shooter and detained her until law enforcement could take her into custody. Prosecutor Mark Taylor said that when the investigation is completed, they could be charging the female student with three counts of attempt at murder.

“This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “We prepare for it, but we are never truly ready for it. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those involved.”

Martin said that the district has canceled school on Friday, May 6, to give families time to be together. The Jefferson School District 251 Facebook page posted that counselors will be available from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Rigby High School.

The shooting was caught on tape by school surveillance and might be released to the media.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Idaho State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Idaho Falls Police Department, Rigby Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department.