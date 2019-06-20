Proctorial provides a new way to take tests

Through the BYU-Idaho Testing and Assessment Services, students can use the proctorial testing option to take their tests.

Proctorial testing allows students to take their tests off-campus and online in a more familiar setting, like a bedroom where no one will interrupt.

Some students have to take tests off–campus because of extenuating circumstances or the student’s teacher allows students to take their tests using this service.

There are varying views on proctorial testing from students.

“I liked taking my tests through proctorial because I felt comfortable being able to be in my own space and taking it on my own at my own time when I was ready,” said Brooklyn Smart, a freshman studying public health.

Smart is just one of the positive responses teachers received from students who participated in proctorial testing.

“Based on my research data, the students who were proctored outside of the testing center took quite a bit less time to complete the exam and their scores were higher,” said Daris Howard, a mathematics faculty member who recently finished his dissertation on the proctorial testing service.

Being able to take tests in a more familiar setting can allow students to relax more and focus solely on their test with no other distractions.

Despite the number of positive responses, there are students who struggle with proctorial testing.

“I don’t like it just because it is really hectic to do it all online,” said Jake Dean, a junior studying business management. “I had to keep a camera on me, and if the camera cut out, the instructors might accuse me of cheating. It is much more convenient to go to the testing center.”

Some students do struggle with working the technology to take their exams outside the testing center, and students also may worry about being accused of cheating.

“Teachers set the levels of the proctor test to accommodate the allowances a student has such as allowing them to have a paper and pencil to work out math problems,” Howard said. “However, if there are any worries of cheating, the teacher always has the final say and allows the students to let them know of any problems that happened during the proctored test.”

Teachers ultimately decide whether or not they allow proctorial testing to become a part of the classroom. Proctorial testing may help students feel more comfortable taking their tests in a place other than the testing center while still keeping the testing center an option.