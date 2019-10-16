Professional Canadian ballet performs in Rexburg

Canada’s Ballet Jӧrgen will perform “Anne of Green Gables” at BYU-Idaho in the John W. Hart Auditorium on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the ticket office on campus, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, BYU-Idaho Bookstore or online at the BYU-I Center Stage website.

Tickets cost $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for general public.

According to Canada’s Ballet Jӧrgen website, “Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet” is a performance based on the 1908 Canadian novel “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

The novel tells the story of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan girl, who’s mistakenly sent to the house of two middle-aged siblings, who were actually looking to adopt a boy that would help them in their farm. The story takes place in the fictional town of Avonlea and portrays how Anne makes her way through life with her new family, school and town.

“Ballet is a way of telling a story,” said Tianna Wint, a senior studying accounting and a competitive dancer for 15 years. “Usually, people think we can only tell stories using words, but dance is also a way of telling a story, especially ballet.”

Canada’s Ballet Jӧrgen was founded in 1987 by Bengt Jӧrgen, a classically trained ballet dancer, and his partner Susan Bodie. Since then, CBJ has produced a total of 216 original creations, including eight full-length ballets such as “The Nutcracker,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “Swan Lake” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

“I know the Canadian ballet performance will be wonderful,” said Patricia Dienhart, a dance department faculty member and professional ballet dancer. “The Canadian dancers are very good because their training there is excellent. With my experience, I know the performance will be technically beautiful.”

Some students, like Alexis Bradshaw a senior majoring in marriage and family studies and a professional dancer, really enjoys watching ballet.

“Watching ballet is fascinating because the number of muscles you use to dance ballet is extraordinary,” Bradshaw said. “It’s amazing to see what they can do.”

Dance faculty members invite all students to go and experience watching a professional ballet performance.

“Come, and see if you’re not delighted,” Dienhart said. “There will always be something about the piece that will resonate with each person. The choreographer and the dancers will each tell us their version of the story, and we will walk away with what it means to us.“